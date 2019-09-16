Poor air quality forces shutdown of JCF's Criminal Records Office
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising that the services offered by the Criminal Records Office, which is located at 34 Duke Street in downtown, Kingston, will be temporarily suspended to allow for relocation.
JCF, in a statement this afternoon, said this emanated from the preliminary results of air quality testing done at the office late last week, which have raised serious concerns about the quality of the air in the building.
It said that the Police High Command has taken the decision to close the office for a week to remedy the situation and protect the well-being of both staff and customers.
“The Jamaica Constabulary Force regrets any inconvenience caused by the unavailability of services and gives the assurance that all will be done to resume regular service during the following week,” the JCF statement said.
Meanwhile persons with emergencies are being asked to contact the office via email at tsd@jcf.gov.jm.
