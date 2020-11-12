'Popsy' charged over Love Lane shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man following a shooting incident that occurred along Love Lane in Kingston on October 31.

Charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm is 25-year-old Denardo Turner otherwise called, 'Popsy', a painter of Church Street in the parish.

Reports are that about 6:15 pm, the complainant was standing along the roadway when he heard several loud explosions. Soon after, he felt a burning sensation to the back of his head.

After making checks the complainant realised he had been shot, the police said. He was then taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Turner was arrested on November 1 and charged yesterday following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.