Popular Trelawny hairdresser dies in car crash

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A popular hairdresser of Falmouth, Trelawny died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle collision involving a truck and the car in which she was a passenger this morning.

The police have identified the deceased as 36-year-old Dianne Johnson, affectionately called Michelle, of a Race Course, Falmouth address.

An 11-year-old boy, said to be Johnson's son, and the driver of the car, a 33-year-old female of a US address, were also injured in the incident and have subsequently been admitted to hospital.

Reports are that about 10:15 am, a truck was heading along the Hague main road towards Falmouth when it collided with a Toyota Axio driven by the 33-year-old woman. The car was heading in the opposite direction but was reportedly in the process of making a u-turn when the truck made impact.

The impact sent the car into a ditch across the road.

The three occupants of the car were taken to Falmouth Public General Hospital, where Johnson was pronounced dead on arrival.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of the spot where four people lost their lives in a two-vehicle crash in January.

The hairdresser's death pushes the tally of people killed on the road in Trelawny since the start of the year to 14.

The incident resulted in a build-up of morning traffic on the usually busy thoroughfare.

