Port Antonio gets new police facility

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over $91 million was spent to construct the Port Antonio Police Station and Divisional Headquarters which was opened earlier today by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The facility was funded by the National Housing Trust (NHT) under the ministry's Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (P-ROC).

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, pointed out that the Government has significantly increased investments in the security forces, as it is believed that there is a direct correlation between improved working conditions and performance.

“We want the police to have proper facilities, so major works have been effected on several police stations across the island to enhance crime fighting capacity of our security forces and ensure public safety,” Dr Chang said.

In addition to the physical work being done on police stations, the minister emphasised that a maintenance programme has been put in place to ensure the upkeep of some 186 police facilities islandwide. He added that measures are being put in place to safeguard electronic infrastructure and vehicles.

Other police facilities being renovated in Portland are Hope Bay, Orange Bay, Spring Hill, San San and Mill Bank police stations, while the Buff Bay Police Station is being reconstructed at a cost of approximately $95 million.

Meanwhile, Neil Miller, senior general manager for corporate services at the NHT, said the trust has committed approximately $2 billion to improving police stations within a ten-mile radius of NHT housing schemes.

“I am confident that this new station will boost the morale of the police who serve this community … four other stations are currently undergoing refurbishing while discussions and early planning have commenced for an additional six stations across the island,” he concluded.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann Marie Vaz, Member of Parliament for Western Portland, Daryl Vaz, and Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson, also participated in this morning's opening ceremony.