Port Antonio residents get retrofitted health centre
PORTLAND, Jamaica— Residents of Port Antonio in Portland will soon benefit from a retrofitted health centre, into which the United Kingdom (UK) AID has pumped US$1.3 million, under the SMART Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean Project, being administered by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Although work began in one section of the building, the launch for the retrofitting works at the health centre took place on the grounds of the facility yesterday.
The centre is the first of about 10 facilities that will be retrofitted to varying degrees, in keeping with the smart healthcare facilities concept.
This smart concept is designed to make existing facilities more resilient to natural hazards and mitigate the effects of climate change.
Retrofitting activities will consist of installation of a new solar system, new water faucets and fixtures, and a new fire-detection facility; construction of ramps; replacement of windows and external doors with hurricane-proof windows and doors, and replacement of all fluorescent fixtures.
Leaking roof and ceiling will be repaired, two of four water tanks at the facility replaced, a rain water harvesting system installed with gutters; and a new water tank with the capacity to hold 16,000 gallons of water, and a new water pump installed.
The retrofitting is expected to take place in the next eight months.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the retrofitted health centre will benefit some 30,000 patients per year.
