Port Community System making business, COVID fight, easier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Government is touting the benefits of its Port Community System (PCS) for its role not only in improving the way business at the nation’s ports is carried out, but also in facilitating the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PCS, an electronic platform which enables the secure exchange of information between public and private stakeholders in the port community, has reduced the need for people to congregate at the ports, thereby limiting the need for physical interaction, which is critical in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Director, Port Community System Operator at the Port Authority of Jamaica, Dwain Powell, told JIS News that the PCS integrates private-sector companies with public-sector entities, allowing for greater efficiency and effectiveness in trade and logistics-related activities.

He explained that with 90 per cent of the cargo passing through Jamaica destined for other ports, a key focus of the PCS is modernising the transhipment process.

“Transhipment was heavily paper-based and we worked very closely with the shipping lines and with Jamaica Customs and we were able to transform that process,” Powell noted.

“We have reduced the time significantly to about five minutes, coming from one hour, and we have also introduced e-payments. They are able to pay their charges online to Jamaica Customs, so they can do all of those transactions from the comfort of their office or, during this pandemic, from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

The system was launched in 2016, with intended users being shipping lines, terminal contractors, shipping agents, haulage contractors, terminal operators, importers and exporters. It allows them 24-hour access to secure, real-time processing and distribution of information, and tracking, tracing and surveillance of cargo.

The PCS is facilitated by the Port Authority of Jamaica in partnership with the Jamaica Customs Agency, along with support of the Shipping Association of Jamaica.

Powell said the implementation of the PCS has gained Jamaica a lot of attention regionally and globally.

“It puts Jamaica on the map in terms of being able to compete with other countries from a technology standpoint; from a process standpoint. It allows smaller companies to utilise the system to compete, whether with large companies or even globally, because of the fact that you really don’t need a lot of persons to use the system; it’s very intuitive,” he explained.

“I think that in terms of what we have been focusing on really goes towards doing business. Ultimately, what it is, is that you want to reduce the net cost of doing business and you want to ensure the logistics chain is consistent,” he added.

In the World Bank’s Doing Business Report (DBR) 2020, published in October 2019, Jamaica’s ranking rose slightly to 71st from 75th.