Portland Municipal Corp building closed as staff member tests positive for COVID
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A member of staff at the Portland Municipal Corporation has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, triggering widespread fears among fellow employees who are worried that the may have been exposed to the virus.
The worker, whose name is being withheld by OBSERVER ONLINE, returned a positive result following a test done last week when she complained of feeling ill.
Mayor of Port Antonio, Paul Thompson described the positive result as unfortunate, and noted that other workers and their family members are now at risk.
"The entire building and office space is now closed and we are making preparation for the building to be sanitised," said Thompson.
"I don't think that I'm at any sort of risk, as my office is some distance away from hers. I haven't really been in office for the past two to three weeks, with the exception of a day in between, due to the on-going preparation for the general election,” added Thompson.
A source at the corporation told the OBSERVER ONLINE that his colleagues are worried.
"I am aware that she was at work at least once during the period that she was not feeling well. Her positive test result was probably confirmed about Friday of last week or perhaps on Monday. She would have therefore come in contact with other workers," said the source.
Arthur Hall
