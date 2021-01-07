Portland businessmen prosecuted for curfew breaches
PORTLAND, Jamaica - The Portland Police have charged two businessmen in the parish for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act. The two operate a resort.
Also charged is a sound system operator, and all charges arise from an illegal entertainment event on New Year's Day.
Reports are that acting on information, the Hope Bay Police visited the resort where an unauthorised event was in progress.
The accused men were warned to discontinue the event; however, the police returned later that same day and observed over 300 people in the venue and a party in full swing. The event was again turned off by the police and the patrons dispersed.
The three were warned for prosecution and were subsequently served with summonses yesterday.
They are all scheduled to appear in the Portland Parish Court at a later date.
