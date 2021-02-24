Portland man accused of breaking into bar

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A Portland man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into a bar and stole assorted beverages at Woodstock district, Buff Bay in the parish on Sunday.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Rockney Cameron of Nelson Street, Buff Bay in the parish. He is being charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The police said the break in happened about 7:00 pm. They were alerted and an investigation immediately launched.

The police said Cameron was apprehended after officers saw him walking with a crate and a bag containing assorted beverages. He was taken into custody where he was charged.