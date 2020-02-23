Portland man arrested after gun seizure

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of two firearms — a Janine 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges, and a .38 revolver — in Buff Bay, Portland on Friday, February 21.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Omar Richards, otherwise called 'Max', a labourer of Kildare District in the parish.

According to the police, about 9:30 pm, lawmen were on an operation in the area when two men were seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

When approached by the police, one of the men dropped an object and ran. The object was retrieved and found to be the .38 revolver.

The police said Richards was accosted and during a search of his person the 9mm pistol was taken from his waistband.

He was arrested and later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.