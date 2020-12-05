Portland man charged for gun assault

PORTLAND, Jamaica - Thirty-one-year-old Demar Shirley, otherwise called 'Ageable' of Skibo district, Portland, has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm following an incident on November 30.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm, the complainant was involved in a dispute with Shirley who pointed a firearm at him. The matter was reported to the police. Shirley was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.