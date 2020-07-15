Portland man charged for rape
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Detectives attached to the Portland division arrested and charged a man with rape and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Norwich district in the parish on Friday, July 10.
Charged is 30-year-old Davion Bryan, labourer of Norwich district.
Reports are that about 3:00 am, Bryan, who was armed with a firearm, held up a woman who was walking along the roadway and raped her. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched which led to Bryan's arrest and charge.
His court date is being finalised.
