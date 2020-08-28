Portland man charged with wounding, illegal possession of firearm
PORTLAND, Jamaica— A Portland man who allegedly shot and injured another man in March of this year, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, August 26.
Forty-one-year-old Damon Harris has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
According to the police, on Saturday, March 21 about 8:45 pm, Harris allegedly approached a man in his community and opened fire, hitting him several times.
The police were called and the injured man was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released.
Harris was arrested after being pointed out in an identification parade.
His court date is being finalised.
