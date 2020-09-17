Portland man facing several charges after 1,500 pounds of ganja found on premises

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A Portland fisherman has been charged by narcotics detectives with several ganja offenses after officers found 1,500 pounds of ganja on a premises.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rayon Thomas has been charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, using premises for the storage of ganja, and taking steps preparatory to export ganja.

According to the police, on September 12, about 3:00 pm, lawmen carried out a search at a house where 31 knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja weighing over 1,500 pounds were found in a room.

The police said the ganja was seized and Thomas who was inside the house was taken into custody. He was interviewed and subsequently charged.

Thomas is to appear in the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday, September 22, to answer to the charges.