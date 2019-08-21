Portland man fatally stabs common-law wife, torches house

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of a woman and the subsequent arson of her home on Tuesday, August 20.

Dead is 50-year-old Maureen Johnson of Olivier Housing Scheme, Buff Bay in the parish.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, Johnson and her common-law husband had a dispute about 10:00 pm when she was fatally stabbed. It is alleged that he then set the house on fire.

The police and fire department were summoned and after cooling down operations Johnson's charred remains were seen among the debris, the police said.