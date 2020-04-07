Portland man held on shop breaking charges
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man was charged in connection with a case of shop breaking and larceny in Spring Hill, Portland on Thursday, April 2.
He is 19-year old Omar McNaught of Olivere Housing Scheme in Buff Bay, Portland.
Police reports indicate that about 8:00 pm, McNaught allegedly broke into a business establishment and stole a large sum of cash, alcoholic beverages and cigarattes.
The police launched an investigation and McNaught was subsequently taken into custody following which he was charged.
He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.
