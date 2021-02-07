Alleged robbers nabbed after returning to collect loot stashed in bushes
ST MARY, Jamaica — St Mary police arrested and charged two men with shop breaking and larceny after they reportedly stole several items, valued at more than $900,000, in two incidents in the parish last month.
The men have been identified as 26-year-old David Desgouttes, a taxi operator, and 32-year-old Malana Francis, otherwise called 'Tutu' both of Buff Bay in Portland.
The police believe that Desgouttes and Francis are the culprits who broke into a bar about 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 30, and stole a quantity of assorted liquor, valued at approximately $254,820.
Half an hour later, the culprits allegedly broke into another establishment and stole items valued at over $700,000. They reportedly hid the stolen items in bushes for pick up at a later date.
The police said Desgouttes and Francis went to the site the next day and were loading a motorcar with the stolen items when lawmen accosted them.
Desgouttes and Francis were subsequently arrested and charged. The motor vehicle was also seized.
