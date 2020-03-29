Portland records first murder for 2020

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Jason Pendley, a 45-year-old farmer of Tower Isle, St Mary is Portland's first murder in 2020. He was shot and killed on House Pond Road in Buff Bay yesterday.

The police are reporting that Pendley was walking along Horse Pond Road (just outside Buff Bay – Blueberry area) along with another man about 10:45 pm when they were pounced upon by two gunmen.

According to the police report, Pendley and his friend were ordered by the gunmen to lay face down and were robbed at gunpoint. Afterwards, the police surmise that Pendley was shot in the back of the head, with the other man also shot. The other man, whose name was not offered by the police, ran and was able to escape.

Pendley was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while his friend was found by the police and also taken to hospital. He is said to be in a serious condition.

Last year Portland recorded six murders.

The Portland police are investigating and are asking those who can assist to contact the police at the Port Antonio CIB at 876-3229263 or Superintendent Duane Wellington 876-882-3598.

EVERARD OWEN