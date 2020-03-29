Portland records first murder for 2020
PORTLAND, Jamaica— Jason Pendley, a 45-year-old farmer of Tower Isle, St Mary is Portland's first murder in 2020. He was shot and killed on House Pond Road in Buff Bay yesterday.
The police are reporting that Pendley was walking along Horse Pond Road (just outside Buff Bay – Blueberry area) along with another man about 10:45 pm when they were pounced upon by two gunmen.
According to the police report, Pendley and his friend were ordered by the gunmen to lay face down and were robbed at gunpoint. Afterwards, the police surmise that Pendley was shot in the back of the head, with the other man also shot. The other man, whose name was not offered by the police, ran and was able to escape.
Pendley was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while his friend was found by the police and also taken to hospital. He is said to be in a serious condition.
Last year Portland recorded six murders.
The Portland police are investigating and are asking those who can assist to contact the police at the Port Antonio CIB at 876-3229263 or Superintendent Duane Wellington 876-882-3598.
EVERARD OWEN
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy