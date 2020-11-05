Portland taxi operator missing

PORTLAND, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 42-year-old taxi operator Brian Allen, who has been missing since Sunday.

He is of dark complexion and medium build.

According to the police, about 7:15 am, Allen was last seen on Boundbrook Road, Portland. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brian Allen is being asked to contact the Port Antonio Police Station at 876-322-9263, 876-322-9368, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.