Portland teen charged with stealing phone
PORTLAND, Jamaica –The Port Antonio police have charged a teen from Snow Hill with burglary and larceny following a robbery in his community on December 29, 2020.
Reports are that about 2:30 am, the complainant was awakened by strange sounds. She got up to investigate and realised that her bedroom window was open and the mesh was cut. She made checks and discovered that her cellular phone was missing. A report was made to the police. After unearthing information, the accused's home was searched and the complainant's cell phone was found in his possession, the police said.
The teen was arrested and subsequently charged. His identity is being withheld as he is a minor.
