Portland woman goes missing in Tivoli Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-eight-year-old Abiba Thompson of Halls Avenue in Port Antonio, Portland has been reported missing since Friday, August 2.

Thompson is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 4 feet 8 inches tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that Thompson was last seen DC Avenue, Tivoli Gardens in Kingston about 5:00 pm wearing a dark coloured blouse, black jeans and a pair of slippers. Efforts to contact her since have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Thompson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at (876) 926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.