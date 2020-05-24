Portland's Hugh Perry is dead
PORT ANTONIO, Jamaica— Hugh Perry JP, OD who is a household name in Portland died peacefully this morning in hospital after a brief illness.
Perry, who was honoured for contributions to cricket and football at the 2019 National Awards was a former president of JFRA (Jamaica Football Referees Association), vice-president and treasurer of the Jamaica Cricket Association, and president of the Portland Cricket Association.
At the time of his passing, Perry was a trustee of the Jamaica Lay Magistrates Association. He also served as president of the Portland Lay Magistrates Association and treasurer of the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
EVERARD OWEN
