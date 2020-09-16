Portmore man charged in stick beating incident

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Lawmen attached to the St Catherine South Police have charged 22-year-old Riekel Messam of Cecil Avenue, Edgewater in Portmore for the offence of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an incident that occurred in Gregory Park on August 27.

Reports are that about 1:30 pm, Messam and the complainant had an altercation during which Messam allegedly used a stick to hit the complainant several times, causing his right arm to fracture.

The accused was pointed out to the police by the complainant and was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is to be finalised.