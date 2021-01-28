Portmore man charged with house breaking

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man, who allegedly broke into a St Catherine house and stole a Glock pistol among other items last year, has been caught by the police.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alando Barrett of Braeton, Portmore in St Catherine was charged with house breaking and larceny and receiving stolen property.

The police said between July 17 and October 20, culprits managed to break a padlock and stole several items including the gun. The owner reportedly had departed the island and left someone to oversee the property.

Barrett was later arrested and charged in October after the weapon was found in his possession.

He will answer to his charges in court.