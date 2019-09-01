Portmore man fatally shoots relative in family feud

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A Portmore man has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a dispute with a relative that turned deadly on August 22.

Charged is 21-year-old, Shawn Sanderson.

According to police reports, about 4:00 pm, Marlon Chambers - a relative of Sanderson – allegedly used a knife to inflict a wound to Sanderson, who then pulled a handgun and opened fire at Chambers hitting him in the upper body.

Both men were taken to the hospital where Chambers was pronounced dead and Sanderson admitted in serious but stable condition, under police guard.

A question-and-answer session was conducted with Sanderson in relation to the incident, after which he was charged, police said.