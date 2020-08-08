Portmore man on illegal firearm charges

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-one-year-old Shanni Dryden has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police reports indicate that about 5:45 am on Wednesday, August 5, they carried out an operation at Dryden's home in Waterford, Portmore in St Catherine. They reportedly found one .38 revolver with five .38 cartridges and seven 9mm cartridges in a room.

The police said Dryden was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised.