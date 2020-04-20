Portmore mayor appeals for post offices to be open for pension payments

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Mayor of Portmore in St Catherine, Leon Thomas is claiming that the majority of senior citizens in the municipality have been unable to cash in on their pension cheques on account of post offices being closed.

Thomas, speaking at a digital press conference put on by the Opposition People's National Party this afternoon, said while a few pensioners were able to access funds, a significant number have been unable to because of uncertainty about when post offices will be open.

He has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to declare a time for post offices to be open so these individuals can be able to collect their pensions.

St Catherine has been under lockdown since last Wednesday following the discovery of dozens of cases of COVID-19 in a number of workers linked to the Alorica business process outsourcing (BPO) outfit based in Portmore.

In the meantime, Thomas said tents and chairs would be provided for the seniors once an indication is made by the government as to the window of time that will be allotted.

Several other conference participants have described the lockdown as unplanned and uninformed.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis