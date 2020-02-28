Portmore nurse reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Twenty-seven-year-old Sanita Hall, a nurse of Edgewater in Portmore, St Catherine has been reported missing since, Monday, February 17.

Hall is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, the police said.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Hall was last seen at home about 8:00 am wearing a black dress.

Anyone knowing Hall's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, Police 119 emergency number the nearest police station.