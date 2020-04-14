Portmore residents say St Catherine lockdown 'too sudden'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Immediately after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the lockdown of St Catherine due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially in Portmore, residents were seen rushing to supermarkets and corner shops to stock up on much-needed supplies.

Jamaica now has 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 32 cases since the last reported number yesterday (Monday).

OBSERVER ONLINE visited the area and got the comments of some of the residents, all of whom declined to give their names.



Resident 1: “It is really unfortunate, but is something we have to do right now. Thirty-two cases are a lot in one day, so we have to shut it down now and hope for the best.”



Resident 2: “For me personally, I think it was a bit too sudden. There were a lot of people who were not prepared for this lockdown with immediate effect. They (Gov't) should have given us an additional day, as many over here in Portmore are elderly people and they need help.”



Resident 3: “For me it is the right thing to do, as Portmore is a place that is so cramped and you don't know who you are mixing with. So I think it's good for them to lock it down and stabilise the situation.”



Resident 4: “I like what they are doing still, but it kinda just sudden still… It just jump out a di blue. Wi nuh get fi prepare…wi nuh get fi do nothing. Mi nah really fight the Gov't decision, but at least mek we get some more time to look after wi things first.”



Resident 5: “It is so sudden, and I think for Portmore residents they should get like a day to prepare before this lockdown. People like me who have a doctor's appointment tomorrow going to find it difficult. It just too sudden… too sudden.”