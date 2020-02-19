Portmore slip to 1-2 defeat to Cruz Azul
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lucas Passerini and Jonathan Rodriguez both scored in second-half stoppage time to hand Cruz Azul a 2-1 victory over Portmore United in their Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League first-leg Round of 16 tie Tuesday night at the National Stadium.
Rondee Smith had given the hosts a surprise 1-0 lead in the 75th minute with a looping left-footed strike.
The Mexican club dominated the encounter, but were kept at bay largely due to outstanding goalkeeping from Portmore United's Kemar Foster.
Just when Portmore thought they would be heading into the return leg in Mexico with a one-goal advantage, Passerini's close-range shot deflected into the goal off a Portmore United defender in the fifth minute of time added.
Three minutes later Rodriguez latched onto a loose ball to power into the net from point-blank range.
The second leg is slated for Estadio Azteca on February 25.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy