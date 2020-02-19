Portmore slip to 1-2 defeat to Cruz Azul

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lucas Passerini and Jonathan Rodriguez both scored in second-half stoppage time to hand Cruz Azul a 2-1 victory over Portmore United in their Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League first-leg Round of 16 tie Tuesday night at the National Stadium.

Rondee Smith had given the hosts a surprise 1-0 lead in the 75th minute with a looping left-footed strike.

The Mexican club dominated the encounter, but were kept at bay largely due to outstanding goalkeeping from Portmore United's Kemar Foster.

Just when Portmore thought they would be heading into the return leg in Mexico with a one-goal advantage, Passerini's close-range shot deflected into the goal off a Portmore United defender in the fifth minute of time added.

Three minutes later Rodriguez latched onto a loose ball to power into the net from point-blank range.

The second leg is slated for Estadio Azteca on February 25.