Portmore teen arrested for firearm possession

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A teenager is facing charges under the Firearms Act following his arrest in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Beverly Flats, Newlands in Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, June 8, the police have reported.

According to the police, during a police/military operation the teenager was seen sitting on a bench about 9:45 pm. He reportedly ran when approached by the police, however, he was pursued and caught. He was searched and a .357 magnum revolver containing six .38 rounds of ammunition taken from his waistband. He was subsequently arrested; his identity is however being withheld.