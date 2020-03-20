Ports closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With effect from 11:59pm on Saturday, March 21, and for a period of 14 days in the first instance, Jamaica's air and sea ports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced this evening. He said outgoing passengers and cargo will be allowed.

Holness also announced that Jamaica now has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the daily press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Health.

“Shelter in place,” Holness told those Jamaicans who are currently out of the island.

“Our prayers are with you.”

“We understand that this decision to close our borders will cause some displacement, but this is an EMERGENCY. It's not a joke,” Holness said.