Possible Appleton closure should be avoided — Basil Waite
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Basil Waite, the People's National Party's parliamentary candidate for North East St Elizabeth has expressed concerns for the livelihood of thousands of families in the parish, following reports that J Wray & Nephew is mulling the closure of sugar factory operations at Appleton Estate.
A Jamaica Observer story today reported that the company met with the unionised workers' representatives in Kingston yesterday to discuss the future of the factory. The unions said 300-350 estate and factory unionised workers could lose their jobs by the end of the month.
“If true, this sudden decision provides no opportunity for a smooth transition, no chance to create alternative income, no planned diversification of the local economy, and absolutely nothing to cushion the certain devastation that will be brought on by this action,” Waite said in a statement today.
He argued that since the closure of Alpart, Appleton has been the largest employer in the parish and the lifeblood of the economy in St Elizabeth's northern belt.
“It is not that a future without sugar cannot be contemplated. However, we are concerned that the undue haste with which this is being done without proper consultation is bound to exacerbate the certain economic and social disruption. We are of the view that sufficient consultations have not been carried out as to possible options that could be explored to keep the factory in operation,” Waite charged.
He suggested that the Government engage Wray & Nephew with a view to acquiring the capability of producing 'Plantation White' sugar for use in the local manufacturing industry.
This would also require that the Government supports discussions at Caricom to apply a 40 per cent Common External Tariff to white sugar manufactured outside the region, as is done for brown sugar, Waite said.
“The fact is that Jamaica has never produced a grain of white sugar, yet we import 70,000 tons of granulated sugar per year; almost double the 40,000 tons of brown sugar we consume per year. The same brown sugar we produce, in some stances, might have been re-processed and sold locally. Belize has led the way on this, and Guyana is following suit. Jamaica, meanwhile, is trapped in the paralysis of analysis,” said Waite.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy