Possible COVID-19 case at another BPO
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Another business process outsourcing (BPO) entity has temporarily closed its operations, this time in Kingston as at 8:00 pm today (April 15).
The temporary closure of the BPO facility comes after a letter was circulated internally to employees by the company's vice-president.
In his letter, the vice-president said: “Unfortunately, we have a possible case of COVID-19 among our family. The person was listed as a close contact of a worker at Alorica, who has tested positive for the disease, and was contacted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) today. The MOHW has tested that employee for COVID-19, and the results are expected within 48-72 hours.”
In its daily update on COVID-19, the MOHW, today announced that the number of positive cases in Jamaica now stands at 125 with the Alorica BPO, located in St Catherine, accounting for 52 of the overall cases.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his presentation in Parliament today, confirmed that the person at the Kingston BPO had been tested by health officials.
The Kingston BPO vice-president said during the temporary closure, the company will enact a deep clean and fumigation of the site, including detailed sanitising of production suites, breakrooms, the cafeteria, and high touch areas and items such as computers, lockers, elevator buttons, door handles, and more.
“We will resume operations on the advice the MOHW,” the vice-president stated in his internal communication.
