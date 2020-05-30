Possible abduction turns out to be domestic dispute — police

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An incident this morning that was being investigated as a possible abduction in Portmore, St Catherine, based on a report from a resident, turned out to be a domestic dispute, says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The Portmore resident reported that about 9:00 am today, a car was driving along Westchester Drive with a woman aboard who appeared to be in distress.

Based on his account, the woman was screaming for her life.

The JCF said it immediately launched an investigation and its Emergency Communication Centre scanned the registration plates of the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

According to the police, investigators were able to identify both the owner and driver of the vehicle and units were dispatched to locate the owner, who lives in St Catherine, while another police team was sent to make checks in the Westchester area.

The driver, his vehicle and the woman were located and both parties assured investigators that they are in an intimate relationship and were earlier having a conflict, the JCF informed.

It further reported that neither party expressed a desire to file any charges but the couple was referred to the JCF's Domestic Violence Intervention Centre for counselling.

The police thanked individuals on social media as well as those in the community for their sensitivity to the matter and their assistance in helping the police with a swift investigation.