Post Offices islandwide to be 'rationalised' — Fayval Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Real estate holdings of post offices across the island are to be rationalised.

The Ministry Of Science Energy And Technology is also seeking to engage consultants to carry out a market study in order to ascertain the status of Jamaica's postal service against international benchmarks.

Portfolio minister Fayval Williams says a modernisation study is also to be conducted, and that automation services will be introduced at post office counters.

She was speaking at today's sitting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives which is reviewing the budget allocation for ministries departments and agencies for 2020/21.

Alphea Saunders