Post offices will encash pension cheques early – MLSS

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says pensioners with vouchers with June payable dates can receive their funds early by cashing the vouchers at post offices.

The ministry noted that the National Commercial Bank (NCB) will only cash pension vouchers on or after the date payable.

Director of National Insurance at the ministry, Portia Magnus said that the early encashment of vouchers initiative is part of the effort to ensure that pensioners have access to their benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.

Pensioners are also encouraged to sign up with the NIS's Direct Deposit system which will allow for pensions to be deposited directly into bank accounts.

The Direct Deposit Information Form is available at the ministry's parish offices or can be downloaded from the ministry's website, mlss.gov.jm.