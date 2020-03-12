Postponement of TPDCo public activities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) has made the decision to postpone the 2019 tourism service excellence awards until further notice and after a full assessment has been done considering the confirmed cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 in Jamaica.
The event was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.
The organisation, along with its partners, has also decided to forego the “call for licence applications” until clearance is received from the local health agencies.
The activity was scheduled to begin on March 16 and end on March 26 and would cover five of Jamaica's six resort areas.
TPDCo said it believes that in the best interest of the population, a reduction in public gatherings will assist in containing the virus.
