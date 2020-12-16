Poultry farmer charged with praedial larceny
ST JAMES, Jamaica— A St James poultry farmer was yesterday charged with breaches of the Praedial Larceny Prevention Act: Failure to Produce Agricultural Receipt following an incident in St James.
Charged is 39-year-old Omar Brown of Bickersteth district, St James.
The police said that about 8:00 pm, lawmen signalled the driver of a white Toyota Corolla motorcar to stop on the Jones Town main road.
A search of the vehicle revealed six bags of oranges.
Brown, the only occupant of the vehicle, reportedly failed to produce a receipt for the oranges and was subsequently arrested and charged.
Brown is scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court next month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy