Poultry farmer charged with praedial larceny

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A St James poultry farmer was yesterday charged with breaches of the Praedial Larceny Prevention Act: Failure to Produce Agricultural Receipt following an incident in St James.

Charged is 39-year-old Omar Brown of Bickersteth district, St James.

The police said that about 8:00 pm, lawmen signalled the driver of a white Toyota Corolla motorcar to stop on the Jones Town main road.

A search of the vehicle revealed six bags of oranges.

Brown, the only occupant of the vehicle, reportedly failed to produce a receipt for the oranges and was subsequently arrested and charged.

Brown is scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court next month.