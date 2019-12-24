Power company launches commercial operations on natural gas

KINGSTON, Jamaica— South Jamaica Power Company's (SJPC) Old Harbour natural gas power plant is now operational, providing clean, efficient power to the national grid.

According to a release from the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), SJPC, which is an affiliate company, completed rigorous reliability testing of the plant and shortly after midnight on Tuesday, December 17, the plant was declared operational on natural gas. Since then JPS said the plant has been operating continually, supplying clean power to the national grid.

Chairman of the SJPC management committee and JPS board director, Mo Majeed said, “while we encountered challenges associated with a project of this magnitude, we are happy to declare the plant ready to serve JPS' customers. We fully expect the inclusion of natural gas in power generation to result in greater fuel diversification and the stabilisation of electricity costs over the long-term, while enhancing energy security for the nation.”

According to the release, SJPC broke ground at the Old Harbour bay location in March 2017. The plant was built at a cost of US$330 million and employed more than 470 Jamaicans during the peak of construction.

The company said after construction was completed the plant has been renamed The South Jamaica Power Centre.

JPS said that the South Jamaica Power Centre has become the most efficient fuel burning power producer in the country. The company added that the plant generates electricity using natural gas in a more efficient manner than any other plant in the country.