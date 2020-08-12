Power outage for sections of St Ann and Clarendon tomorrow, August 13
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service has advised that it will need to suspend electricity supply in sections of St Ann and Clarendon on Thursday, August 13, between the hours of 8:15 am and 5:00 pm to facilitate bushing and the changing of poles.
The areas to be impacted are as follows; Aboukir, Aenon Town, Alexandria, Alva, Murray Mountain, Mount Moriah, Wild Cane, Yankee, Calderwood, Inverness, Orange Hill, Trysee, Aberdeen, Philadelphia, Goshen, Brown Town, Retreat, Lawrence Park, Buxton, Gibraltar, James Hill, Madras, Mount Edgecombe, Nine Miles, Queen Hythe, St. Dacre, Watt Town, Anderson Town, Higgins Land, Carty Hill, John's Hall, Nearne Castle, Lime Tree Gardens, Wilson Shop, Cardiff Hall and surrounding areas.
The company said it apologises for the inconvenience to be experienced as a result of the outage and committed to restoring power "in the shortest time possible".
