Power outage to impact water supply in Vineyard Town and sections of central Kingston — NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says a scheduled Jamaica Public Service power outage will shutdown the commission's water supply facilities at Up Park Camp and Glenmore Road.
This, it said, will result in supply disruptions to Vineyard Town, Deanery Road, North Street, Central Kingston, Rollington Town, areas along Windward Road and all roads leading off including Manley Meadows.
The NWC said the estimated period of disruption is 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday.
The commission said customers should therefore store water for use during the period of disruption.
Regular operations will be restored once the power supply has been restored, the NWC said.
However, customers are reminded to expect low pressures initially after the restart then a gradual improvement over two to three hours as the system recharges.
