Power restored to most homes in Bermuda following passage of Hurricane Paulette
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The Bermuda Electric Light Company (Belco) restored power to almost 20,000 of its customers today as crews worked to clear clogged streets littered with debris following Hurricane Paulette's direct hit on the island yesterday.
“After a day and night of high winds, driving rain and exceptional waves, we are on the other side of Hurricane Paulette, thankfully without any loss of life, serious personal injury and less damage to property than we might have expected,” Premier David Burt said, adding, “we have weathered the storm”.
Almost 25,000 of Belco's 36,000 customers lost power as Paulette battered the island with 100 miles per hour (mph) winds on Monday, knocking down utility poles and leaving roads strewn with snapped-off tree branches.
But damage appeared to be minimal given the strength of the storm which intensified from Category 1 to 2 while moving away to the north.
In the wake of the storm, Royal Bermuda Regiment soldiers were out on the roads as part of the recovery effort, fanning out across the island to assess damage, clear roads, and ensure other emergency service and utility workers could travel freely.
