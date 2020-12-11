Power service interruption for sections of Hanover and St James tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica Public Service is advising that as part of its focus on improving reliability, the company will be changing poles, conducting critical bushing, and carrying out other work on the network in sections of Hanover and St James tomorrow.

The company says it will therefore need to interrupt service delivery between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm, to carry out this work.

The areas to be impacted are Anchovy, Bamboo, Belvedere, Bickersteth, Bruce Hall, Cacoon Castle, Cambridge, Catadupa, Chester Castle, Content, Copse, Ducketts, Great River, Greenwhich, Haddington, Hopewell, Leamington, Lethe, Mafoota, Marchmont, Miles Town, Mount Carey, Montpelier, New Road, Orchard, Rat Trap, Reading, Rosehampton, Round Hill, Seaford Town, Seven Rivers, Spring Gardens, St Leonards, Stonehenge, Unity Hall, Wales Pond, York Castle, Lambs River and surrounding areas.