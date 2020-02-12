Power supply issues affecting NWC operations in sections of St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a power supply problem is affecting operations at the Hope Filter Plant in St Andrew.

As a result, customers served by the plant are experiencing a disruption in their regular water supply, the NWC said.

Areas impacted are Gordon Town and environs, Papine, Kintyre, Hope Flats, Mona Heights Escarpment and surrounding areas

NWC said that the matter has been reported to the Jamaica Public Service and full operation will resume as soon as regular power supply is restored.