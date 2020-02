Power supply issues affecting NWC operations in sections of St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a power supply problem is affecting operations at theHope Filter PlantinSt Andrew.

As a result,customersserved by the plant are experiencing a disruption in their regular water supply, the NWC said.

Areas impacted areGordon Town and environs, Papine, Kintyre, Hope Flats, Mona HeightsEscarpmentand surrounding areas

NWC said that the matter has been reported to the Jamaica Public Service and full operation will resume as soon as regular power supply is restored.