Practical Nurses Association calls for assistance, adequate PPEs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Practical Nurses Association of Jamaica (PNAJ) has noted with profound concern and disappointment the exclusion of its members from the benefits facilitated by the State to those who have been affected by the fall-out caused by COVID-19.
“Our practical nurses have not been given a cushion to help them through this economic fall-out,” a new release issued today by the PNAJ said.
The PNAJ represents hundreds of practical nurses working in private nursing homes, doctors' offices and private homes.
“It has been brought to our attention that these nurses are working without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), thus putting them and their families at risk. We were also advised by our members that they are having difficulties with the police during curfew hours and it seems that they are not recognised as “essential workers,” the PNAJ said.
“The association is urgently calling upon the Government to immediately place its members on the list for assistance.
“Most of our members are faced with very extreme barriers in being able to adequately provide for their families. The havoc created by the COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating effect on our members, and we are desperately crying for assistance.”
