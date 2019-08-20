Practical nurse murdered in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A 58-year-old practical nurse died in hospital Monday after being stabbed during an early morning robbery attempt as she walked to work in Mandeville.

Police have identified the victim as Audrey Brown of Bronte, Christiana in northern Manchester.

Police say a suspect is now in custody and they are in search of a second man.

Reports are that Brown was walking to work on Villa Road at 4:30am when two men tried to rob her of her hand bag. She resisted and was stabbed. She died while being treated at hospital.