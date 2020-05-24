Pre-Labour Day clean-up gets underway at Mandela Park
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Pre-Labour Day cleaning started early this morning with workers sanitising Mandela Park and surrounding areas in Kingston.
Labour Day will be officially celebrated tomorrow (Monday, May 25).
The theme of this year's Labour Day is “clean up and fix up”.
“We want you to 'tan ah yuh yard' and work, because of COVID-19 and the protocols that are in place. We are encouraging everyone to stay home and to do all the things that you would have wanted to do over the years but just never got around to doing it,” Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange said at the recent launch of Labour Day 2020.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy