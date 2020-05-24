Pre-Labour Day clean-up gets underway at Mandela Park

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Pre-Labour Day cleaning started early this morning with workers sanitising Mandela Park and surrounding areas in Kingston.

Labour Day will be officially celebrated tomorrow (Monday, May 25).

The theme of this year's Labour Day is “clean up and fix up”.

“We want you to 'tan ah yuh yard' and work, because of COVID-19 and the protocols that are in place. We are encouraging everyone to stay home and to do all the things that you would have wanted to do over the years but just never got around to doing it,” Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange said at the recent launch of Labour Day 2020.