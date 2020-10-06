Pregnant woman, COVID-19 patient die in western hospitals

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and a COVID-19 patient in two hospitals within the western region.

The 25-year-old pregnant woman was admitted at the Noel Holmes Hospital on September 24. The authority said she went into sudden cardiac arrest on Monday and resuscitation efforts failed.

An investigation has been ordered into the matter and a postmortem is to be done. The authority said counselling has been offered to the family.

Meanwhile, the WRHA said it regrets to confirm the death an 83- year-old male patient who was being treated for COVID-19 at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital.

The authority said the elderly patient was noted to be unresponsive on the isolation ward shortly after 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was pronounced dead half an hour later.

The hospital said preliminary reports from the hospital indicate that he was improving at the time of death. Police investigations are ongoing into the circumstances leading to his death.

At the same time, the authority is dismissing rumours regarding a burial of a baby, who died at the Noel Holmes Hospital.

“This information is not true, as the body of the child is still with the funeral home and the hospital had made attempts to get in touch with the mother, but those prove futile,” the authority said in a press release today.

The WRHA further expressed condolences to the family members of all three patients.