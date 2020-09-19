Pregnant woman among three killed in Manchester gun attacks

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are investigating the deaths of three people, including a pregnant woman, in separate gun-related incidents in the communities of Williamsfield and Settlement on Friday night.

In the first incident, businessman Dane Simpson was shot dead at his family's jerk centre in Williamsfield shortly after 7:00 pm. His father was also shot and has since been hospitalised.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that Simpson's licensed firearm is missing.

In the second incident, about three miles away, in Settlement, a man was killed and a pregnant woman found dead in a water tank shortly after 8:00 pm.

“In Settlement a man was shot and killed in a house and at the same scene the body of a female was found in a tank and is suspected to have drowned,” Francis said.

Kasey Williams