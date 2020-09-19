Pregnant woman among three killed in Manchester gun attacks
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are investigating the deaths of three people, including a pregnant woman, in separate gun-related incidents in the communities of Williamsfield and Settlement on Friday night.
In the first incident, businessman Dane Simpson was shot dead at his family's jerk centre in Williamsfield shortly after 7:00 pm. His father was also shot and has since been hospitalised.
Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that Simpson's licensed firearm is missing.
In the second incident, about three miles away, in Settlement, a man was killed and a pregnant woman found dead in a water tank shortly after 8:00 pm.
“In Settlement a man was shot and killed in a house and at the same scene the body of a female was found in a tank and is suspected to have drowned,” Francis said.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy